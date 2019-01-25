JUST IN
Business Standard

MP court orders seizure of assets worth Rs 17.60 lakh of teacher

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

A court here Thursday ordered the seizure of assets worth Rs 17.60 lakh of a school headmaster in Madhya Pradesh.

Special Judge S S Kushwaha observed that the headmaster, Ramdayal Joshi, had amassed the assets through corrupt means and thus, those should be impounded.

Special Public Prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said the judge ordered that the ill-gotten property worth Rs 17.60 lakh of Joshi be impounded under the Madhya Pradesh Special Court Act, 2011.

The property included bank deposits, fixed deposits and jewellery, he added.

On October 7, 2012, the Lokayukta police had raided several places in Mandsaur district associated with Joshi and unearthed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Joshi was posted in Mandsaur as the headmaster of a government primary school.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 01:15 IST

