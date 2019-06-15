Ex-DUSU president robbed

Former DUSU was allegedly robbed in southwest by a gang whose members diverted her attention by signalling that the tyre of her car had punctured, police said Saturday.

Dhawan said she was travelling in a car on Friday evening when two men on a scooter signalled towards her vehicle's tyre. She stopped to check whether there was something wrong with the tyre, they said.

In her complaint, the ex-DUSU said while she was checking the tyre, two other men on a scooter arrived and picked up her hand bag which was lying in the back seat of the car.

She tried to resist but they managed to flee with the bag containing Rs 60,000, police said.

Dhawan filed a written complaint at Cantt police station.

The police said they were looking into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)