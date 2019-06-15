"Govt to take tougher measures to root out terror in J&K"

: The NDA government at the centre would take tougher measures to put down terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Saturday.

"At the central government, we will make efforts in the days to come to root out terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir with more toughness.

I am fully confident the Centre is trying to root out terrorism with a zero-tolerance (approach). The Narendra Modi government is making efforts to take the country forward in the coming days," he told reporters here.

Reddy, member from Secunderabad here, is scheduled to undertake a 'padayatra' in the city on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he called on in on Saturday, BJP sources said, adding that it was a courtesy call.

