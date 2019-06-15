JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pakistan's Amir targets India, inspired by memory of late mother

Uttarakhand CM seeks Rs 5,000 cr from Centre for 2021 Maha Kumbh
Business Standard

"Govt to take tougher measures to root out terror in J&K"

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: The NDA government at the centre would take tougher measures to put down terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Saturday.

"At the central government, we will make efforts in the days to come to root out terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir with more toughness.

I am fully confident the Centre is trying to root out terrorism with a zero-tolerance (approach). The Narendra Modi government is making efforts to take the country forward in the coming days," he told reporters here.

Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, is scheduled to undertake a 'padayatra' in the city on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Saturday, BJP sources said, adding that it was a courtesy call.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU