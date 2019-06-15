Uttarakhand CM seeks Rs 5,000 cr from Centre for 2021 Maha Kumbh

on Saturday demanded a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre for the 2021 in

Rawat, who met in New Delhi, said a congregation of over 15 crore devotees is likely to converge in for the event and a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 crore is required for the creation of infrastructural and other facilities for the Maha Kumbh, an official release here said.

In view of the state's limitedresources, the one-time grant should soon be sanctioned so that the work of temporary and permanent nature could be completed for the great congregation by the stipulated timeframe of 2020, the was quoted as saying.

The assured the of all possible help for successfully organising the big event, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)