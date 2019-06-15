Pakistan's Amir targets India, inspired by memory of late mother

pace spearhead says the memory of his late mother will spur him on in the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals in on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is back in form after taking a career best 5-30 against in a losing cause on Wednesday following a wretched run that saw him take just five wickets in 14 one-day internationals prior to

Amir said his mother, Naseem Akhtar, who died in March this year, always prayed for his success, wanting him to take five wickets in every match he played.

"My mother will definitely be praying for me from the heavens," Amir told AFP.

"She would always be found before the television and all the time praying for my success and her biggest wish was that I get five wickets, so when I got five I cried and remembered her words."



are in a precarious position, with just three points from their opening four games after losing to the and Australia, surprisingly beating hosts England and seeing their match with washed out by rain.

There is no need for extra motivation against fierce rivals India, but Amir admits there is even more pressure on Pakistan, given defeat could signal an early end to their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

- Rivalry -



==========="The kind of rivalry between and was evident at my home and she always wanted me to come strong against India," recalled Amir of his mother.

"As a when you hold a bat or a ball and are at a ground then every match is the same. But fans, channels of both the sides, media and now create a hype.

"For us all matches are the same but, yes, our current situation on the points table is putting pressure on us to win this match and progress forward."



Pakistan have lost all six of their previous clashes with but can take hope from their meeting in England just two years ago when Amir helped inspire a resounding 180-run victory.

Amir took 3-16 that day, including the vital wicket of Indian

"That was a high-pressure game so I learnt from that final. As a strike bowler everyone wanted me to take wickets and on that day I learned how to handle that pressure," said Amir.

Amir's five wickets against lifted his haul to 10 at so far and he is relishing his return to form after nearly missing out on selection.

He did not bowl during a bilateral series that Pakistan lost 4-0 to England just before the tournament after missing the last four games with

"I am pumped up after getting wickets against Australia," he said.

"I am happy that wickets have come at the right time. When I was well, even when I was not taking wickets, from to to and my team-mates, everyone supported me.

"I never felt disheartened and my patience paid off.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)