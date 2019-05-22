Ex-minister among five killed in Mogadishu car bomb

A former Somali was among five killed Wednesday when a car bomb exploded in the capital Mogadishu, according to the country's

The bombing was claimed by Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, which said in a statement it had targeted a convoy escorting officials and lawmakers heading to the presidential palace.

"The security forces stopped... a vehicle loaded with explosives which was aiming to target a security forces base. We have confirmed five killed and 11 wounded in the blast," wrote on

told a press conference that former Hussein Elabe Faahiye, who served under former in 2007, was among those killed.

Witness said he had seen a female soldier among the dead.

"Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast and ambulances rushed to the scene to collect wounded people."



Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab fighters have been fighting for more than a decade to topple the government. They fled positions they once held in in 2011, and have since lost many of their strongholds.

But they retain control of large rural swathes of the country, and continue to wage a guerrilla war against the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)