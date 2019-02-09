Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji's loyalist joins DMK

Following the footsteps of former V Senthil Balaji, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's district Saturday joined the DMK.

V G S joined the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu in the presence of DMK chief M K and district party in-charge in Salem, a party release said here.

On December 14 last, Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led and joined the DMK.

Balaji was the Transport between 2011-15 in late J Jayalalithaa's cabinet and wielded clout both in the government and in his native district.

After the death of the Jayalalithaa, he sided with Dhinakaran.

