Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji's loyalist joins DMK

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Following the footsteps of former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's Karur district treasurer Saturday joined the DMK.

V G S Kumar joined the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu in the presence of DMK chief M K Stalin and Karur district party in-charge Senthil Balaji in Salem, a party release said here.

On December 14 last, Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the DMK.

Balaji was the Transport Minister between 2011-15 in late J Jayalalithaa's cabinet and wielded clout both in the government and in his native Karur district.

After the death of the AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, he sided with Dhinakaran.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 20:30 IST

