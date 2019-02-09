Kejriwal, Vijender Gupta in war of words over deletion of voters' names in Delhi

and of Opposition in Assembly engaged in a war of words on on Saturday, accusing each another of lying over the issue of deletion of voters' names from electoral roll in the national capital.

The blame game erupted with charging the (AAP) with lying that names of 24 lakh voters had been deleted in in the past four years.

"Do not lie The 24 lakh votes have been deleted in last 10 years due to death, duplication, self-deletion through Form 7. Thirty lakh votes have been added during this period. It's a normal process," of the tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal hit back, saying, "Your has given us list of 24 lakh votes deleted in four years. The dirty game of BJP has been exposed early that's why you are so flustered. Will EC resign if I give you the list of those whose names have been deleted fraudulently."



The of Saturday cautioned people against "misleading calls" claiming deletion of their names from electoral rolls, a day after a BJP delegation met the and alleged that the (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

Terming the poll panel statement as a slap in the face of Kejriwal, said the had informed all the parties, including Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, that by January 18, 2019 a total number of 9,88,925 voters have increased, but Kejriwal was not ready to accept it.

The poll panel statement came a day after a BJP delegation met the and alleged that the (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

The statement from the poll panel drew sharp reaction from national convener and Arvind Kejriwal, who said the "must not be allowed to become agent of a political party".

After the poll panel came out with the final voter list in January, the has launched sustained attacks on the BJP alleging its hand behind the "deletion" of names of 30 lakh voters, particularly of Purvanchali, Muslims and Bania communities, since the assembly election in Delhi in 2015.

asserted that Kejriwal is fighting with the Election Commission and he will get every voter's name added to the electoral rolls that has been illegally deleted at the behest of the BJP.

