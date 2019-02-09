Ukraine's says the nation needs to join the and to protect itself from Russia's expansionist actions.

Petro Poroshenko, who is seeking a second five-year term in the March 31 vote, accused on Saturday of planning to meddle in the election. He described the election as a " for " Opinion polls show Poroshenko trailing behind Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former

has struggled with economic woes following Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, leading to a sharp decline in living standards. The government's failure to combat corruption has also fueled public dismay.

Poroshenko has sought to shore up his sagging support by spearheading the creation of a new independent from Moscow Patriarchy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)