TN CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to priest's family

: Chief Minister K Saturday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of a who recently died after falling off an elevated platform at the in

Conveying his condolences to the family of the priest, said he has ordered the solatium considering the deceased person's family circumstances.

The solatium would be paid from the 'Thirukoil Nidhi,' (temple fund), he said in an official release here.

On January 27, Venkatesh accidentally fell off the platform in front of the 18-foot-high main deity Lord Hanuman and sustained severe head injuries.

He was rushed to a local hospital and then to another in Salem where he succumbed to injuries.

