Ex-UK PM David Cameron says he shares Theresa May's pain

Former British David Cameron, who quit after the results of the 2016 referendum were confirmed, Friday offered his sympathies to his successor Theresa May, who resigned after failing to get the backing from MPs on her revised exit deal with the EU.

May is the second consecutive to be toppled by - the UK's divorce deal with the 28-member May announced that she would leave office on June 7.

"I know how painful it is to accept that your time is up and a new leader is required," Cameron said, adding his hopes that her "spirit of compromise" is continued by the next

He said May should be thanked for her "tireless efforts" on behalf of the country.

The UK was to have left the 28-member economic bloc by March 29 but failed to meet that deadline and now faces a renewed deadline of October 31.

Cameron served as Prime Minister of the from 2010 to 2016.

Speaking later in Oxfordshire, where he used to be an MP, he added: "I know what it feels like when you come to realise that your leadership time has finished, that the country needs a new leader.

"It is extremely difficult and painful to step outside of Downing Street and say those things. This will be a very difficult day," the quoted him as saying.

