Except Delhi, our alliances on track: Rahul Gandhi

said Thursday the party's alliances across the country were "on track" but its unit was unanimously against any tie-up with the Party.

"If you see, our alliances have been finalised in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, In Delhi, our party unit was unanimously against the alliance. But overall alliances are on track," he said, when asked about the party not tying up with in

This is the first time Gandhi has spoken on his party not having an alliance with AAP, which has accused the of "helping" the BJP by doing so.

Other opposition parties appear keen on forming alliances in states to ensure that there is no division of the anti-BJP votes to defeat the saffron party in elections.

They are said to be pushing the for forming an alliance in

Sources said the Congress may be a part of the "grand alliance" in

The combine has kept the grand old party out of their alliance, leaving only two seats Amethi and for it.

Amethi is Rahul Gandhi's constituency and is Sonia Gandhi's.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)