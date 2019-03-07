Army chief asks troops along Pak border to remain prepared to deal with any situation

Gen. Bipin has directed personnel deployed along the border with to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, officials said.

Gen. issued the direction after visiting the forward locations along the LoC and international border in and several border posts in

During the visit, the was briefed on the prevailing security scenario and preparedness of the formations to deal with any eventualities.

"The Army expressed his complete confidence in the capabilities of the to thwart any nefarious design of Pakistan," the Army said.

"He praised high state of morale of troops and instructed them to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Air Force," it said in a statement.

In Rajasthan, Gen. visited forward locations like Barmer and Suratgarh to review the operational deployment.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside on February 26.

retaliated by attempting to target Indian installations on February 27. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

