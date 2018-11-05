JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tata Steel aims 30 million tonne India capacity by 2025

HC restrains builder from creating third party interest in shares
Business Standard

Exchange of fire between forces between forces, militants in J-K

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.

No loss of life has been reported, a police official said.

The incident happened in Ganderbal district's Bakoora area, he said.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements