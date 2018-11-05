Exchange of fire between forces between forces, militants in J-K

A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.
No loss of life has been reported, a police official said.
The incident happened in Ganderbal district's Bakoora area, he said.
Security forces have launched a search operation in the area, the official said, adding further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
