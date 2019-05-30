Expect renewed vigour in economy under Modi 2.0: India Inc

The government's new Cabinet will infuse renewed vigour in India's economy with landmark reforms on the back of a decisive mandate as the country aims to become a global economic power house, Inc said Thursday.

Thursday sworn in as the for a second term, heading the government, in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

Several leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Anil Agarwal, Emeritus of Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Founder and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman and B K Goenka, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

" has taken care to include experienced leaders with proven ability who have led new initiatives with great success in the past. The addition of new inclusions in the will help to bring in fresh ideas under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister," said.

Tweeting while on his way to attend the ceremony, Mahindra said, "Bumper to bumper as the sun sets on the way to the PM's swearing in ceremony. But of course it's the dawn of a new government & of new opportunities".

said Modi's "visionary leadership, with a clarion call to address 'National Ambitions, Regional Aspirations' will accelerate all round socio-economic development with sectors like agriculture and receiving larger impetus, leading to empowerment and generation of large scale sustainable livelihoods".

"Empowered with a huge mandate", said, "it is expected that the government would be able to undertake some landmark reforms in several key areas like taxation, labour and land".

He further said, "Some of the path-breaking reforms such as GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are bound to get a further push that will help Inc deal with issues in the and financial sector".

"The man on mission, our PM @narendramodi with his team!," founder Sharma tweeted.

