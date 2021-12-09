Will vaccine crunch hurt India's ongoing fight against Covid-19?

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
Covid LIVE: Govt allows Serum to export vaccine doses, says report
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Covid LIVE: India has been offered 7.5 mn Moderna doses via Covax, says WHO
Covid LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage at 590-mn mark
-
The threat of a fresh Covid-19 variant is looming large and half of the country’s population is yet to be fully vaccinated. Adding to the woes, Pune-based Serum Institute of India has now announced that it will reduce the production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed as Covishield in India, by at least 50 per cent from next week. The vaccine maker says that it does not have fresh orders from the Indian government. And if we factor in the possibility of a booster dose, then the vaccine shortfall could only increase. Let us see how much stock we are left with and what is the road ahead.
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the company has about 500 million doses of Covishield left in stock.
And half of it is in an unfinished state. Poonawalla said SII will start exporting the available stock if the Indian government doesn’t need the supply.
And half of it is in an unfinished state. Poonawalla said SII will start exporting the available stock if the Indian government doesn’t need the supply.
And on Tuesday, the government told the Parliament that 227.6 million doses were available with the states as on December 1, 2021.
A Business Standard analysis shows that the government, on December 1, did not have enough doses to administer a second jab to people who have not been fully vaccinated and vaccinate the remaining unvaccinated individuals. Of the 36 states and UTs for which data is available, only 11 states had enough doses to cover their partially vaccinated population with a second dose and the unvaccinated people with first doses.
Uttar Pradesh, for instance, had a shortfall of 67.7 million doses, while Maharashtra and Bihar were short of over 25 million doses each, as on December 1, 2021. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were short of nearly 20 million doses during the period.
Serum Institute of India’s 500 million doses of Covishield -- if they have been prioritised for the Indian government--plus the stock of Covaxin with Bharat Biotech, should be enough to fulfill India’s vaccination requirements for the adult population.
However, if India goes for an additional dose for the fully vaccinated population or a booster dose, then there might be a shortfall.
This shortfall in vaccines is particularly telling when we still don’t know how the Omicron variant of coronavirus will act up. Medical experts and epidemiologists have warned that Covid-19 will become endemic and people will require annual booster shots.
And India is yet to take a final call on vaccinating children. Given all these uncertainties, the country cannot afford disruption in supply of vaccines.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU