External Affairs Ministry opens 500th Passport Kendra in Pratapgarh in Raj

The on Thursday opened the 500th Passport Kendra in Rajasthan's district.

The ministry, in collaboration with the Department of Posts, had taken the innovative initiative in 2017 to open Passport Kendras at the Head Post Offices and Post Offices in the country, to be known as ' Passport Seva Kendras' (POPSK), a statement said.

Under this landmark initiative, a total of 407 POPSK were made operational as on March 5, it said.

In addition, there were 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) operational as of Thursday. The 500th Passport Kendra was made operational at in Rajasthan, the statement said.

