Gaurika extends lead to 4 shots to take pole position in fifth leg of Hero WPG Tour

Gaurika Bishnoi shot two-under 70 to move four shots clear at the top after the second round of the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro here Thursday.

Gaurika, who is looking for her first win this season after coming close at the fourth leg in Ahmedabad where she finished runner-up, combined five birdies with three bogeys during the second round for a total of 142.

Neha Tripathi, winner of the inaugural leg this season in Pune, carded the only other sub-par round of the day (71) and is lying second at a score of 146 at the picturesque

Three other golfers -- Gursimar Badwal, winner of Leg 2, along with Siddhi Kapoor and Smriti Mehra, are a shot behind Neha at 147.

Winner of the third leg in Ahmedabad, Ridhima Dilawari was a further shot behind in sixth place with a score of 148.

The only amateur in the fray, Natalii Gupta (73) is at seventh position with a score of 151, while (73) and Ananya Datar (77) are at tied-eighth with 152. Khushi Khanijau (77) with 154 completes the top-10.

