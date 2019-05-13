EY probes cashback fraud at Paytm Mall, to build tech-driven prevention system

Mall has engaged consulting and major EY to investigate a cashback fraud involving some of its employees and merchants, according to sources.

Some employees of the Alibaba-backed company allegedly worked with third-party vendors and created fake orders to siphon off cashback offers.

According to sources close to the development, the investigation has been going on for almost a fortnight and some employees have also been fired.

When contacted, Mall in an e-mailed statement said, under the partnership, EY will "undertake frequent audits to identify, analyse and monitor various in-built and outsourced processes".

It will also recommend global practices that will be applied to build a tech-driven fraud prevention system.

Admitting that its current structure could leave "a scope for collusion", the statement said EY partnership will undertake and fraud prevention using both human and

"This will strengthen the company's mission to build a secure and trusted shopping experience for the buyers and partnered sellers across and soon to be launched global operations," the statement said.

Mall said it continues to "de-list fraud merchants and take strict action wherever needed".

Srinivas Mothey, Senior at Paytm Mall, said the company's teams continue to work closely with EY to share learnings and insights.

"We are committed to build a trusted commerce platform and will take strict action against wherever needed," he added.

In its battle against giants like Walmart-owned and Amazon, Paytm was offering aggressive cashbacks to woo customers on to its platform.

