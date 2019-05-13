E-tongues can accurately test spicy foods

Scientists have developed an that can 'taste' spicy foods more accurately than humans.

Spicy wears out buds quickly. This can be a problem for people who make and sell spicy

"At low concentrations, or low spiciness, it's hard to discriminate between two samples," said Courtney Schlossareck, a graduate student at in the US.

"It's also hard to tell a difference between two samples at high concentrations," said Schlossareck.

The e-tongue's ability to differentiate between the spiciness of foods could come in handy for industry, according to a study published in the Journal of Science.

A problem with testing spicy foods is that people can only test a few samples before their buds give out. After a few bites, buds can not distinguish differences in taste at all.

However, the e- can handle as much heat as any can throw at it and maintain accuracy.

"This would allow testers to narrow a selection down to two or three samples for a human tasting panel if they start from 20 different formulations," Schlossareck said.

"That would take days to do with people tasting them," she said.

That is because real people need to wait at least five minutes between samples. Even then, only a few samples can be tested because the spiciness lingers and can throw off results, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)