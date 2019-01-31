Eyeing Lok Sabha polls, BJP to hold series of meetings in Rajasthan

The BJP will hold series of meetings across in the first week of February to discuss issues and formulate a strategy in the run up to the upcoming elections, a said Thursday.

Issues like political challenges, campaigning, organisational matters among others will be discussed in the meetings, state said Thursday.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, party's national joint V Satish, Sudhanshu Trivedi, national vice Avinash Rai Khanna, state Madan Lal Saini, Chandrashekhar, of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, former state and other senior leaders will visit different constituencies from February 1-7, he said.

Party's national and state office bearers, members of the working committee, present and former MPs and MLAs, district president and other office bearers will attend the meetings, Lal said.

