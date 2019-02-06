Maha Cong to hold 50 Jan Sangharsh rallies across state

The Wednesday said it has decided to hold 50 rallies across the state before the election dates are announced.

said as part of the plan, the party will hold four rallies in Marathwada region on February 7 and 8.

"The first of the 50 rallies planned in different cities will be held at Daulatabad (near Aurangabad) on Thursday, followed by another rally in Aurangabad city the same day. On Friday, rallies will be held in Paithan and Pune cities," he said.

Chavan said he has covered 6,500 kms in the last few months and travelled across 120 assembly constituencies as part of the Yatra to highlight the "failure" of the BJP-led central and state governments.

"As second part of the campaign against the BJP, 50 rallies are being planned in different cities before the election code of conduct comes into force," the former minister added.

" has got a tremendous response to its campaign against the inefficient and anti- people governments in the state and the Centre," he said adding that party would cover the state before the announcement of elections.

