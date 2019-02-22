Factionalism within local NCP comes to fore at Pawar's program

Two factions of local NCP workers created a ruckus at a party program at in Maharashtra Friday.

The incident took place in the presence of party supremo A video of it went viral on social media.

The area comes under the Lok Sabha constituency, from where Pawar is likely to contest the election this time.

The video showed that when Kavita Mehetare, a local NCP leader, rose to address the party workers, followers of Shekhar Gore, another leader, started shouting slogans.

They were not happy because Gore or any other leader from his faction was not given the opportunity to speak, while Mehetare, who leads another camp, shared the dais with Pawar.

As Gore's supporters protested, workers from the opposite camp too raised slogans.

Pawar was seen standing up and trying to pacify the workers.

"We wanted to speak about the injustice I and my supporters have faced. We just wanted to express ourselves and since that request was turned down, my supporters got angry," Gore later said.

