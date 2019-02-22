3,168 places of worship in TN on encroached land: Govt to HC

The government Friday informed the that 3,168 religious structures like temples, churches and mosques have been constructed on encroached public land in the state.

Among the religious structures are 3,003 temples, 131 churches, 27 mosques and seven structures of other religions, the government said.

The submission was made by Deputy Secretary, Municipal Administration, S Ramanathan in an affidavit before Justice S M Subramaniam as per his recent directive seeking data on places of worship on encroached public land.

Justice Subramaniam, in his order on January 4, had observed that even a deity in a temple cannot commit an act of encroachment.

The matter relates to a plea by an office-bearer of rationalist outfit Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, seeking implementation of a government order and shifting of a Lord Vinayaka temple allegedly constructed on public land.

The government order, issued years ago, had disallowed worship at government offices and a circular also had barred images or idols in the premises of state-run offices in keeping with secularism.

"An encroachment is an encroachment. Encroachment can never be approved or allowed. Even a temple deity, as a legal person, cannot commit an act of encroachment.

"If a deity in a temple commits an act of encroachment, that is also to be dealt with in accordance with the law, and because it is a deity, the rule of law cannot be diluted," Justice Subramaniam had said.

The had also directed the to file a counter-affidavit with statistics detailing the existence of temples, churches and mosques on encroached public land and water bodies.

When the matter came up Friday, Justice Subramaniam said the court roster has changed now, adding that he is no more in charge of the portfolio to hear the case.

The said he would refer the matter to the to forward it before an appropriate

