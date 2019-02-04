Fadnavis confident of BJP's pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena

Devendra Monday said the BJP's alliance with the for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is "certain" and all internal differences will be resolved by the two parties.

He said there are differences of opinion in every home, but they are ultimately resolved.

said it is "certain" that the BJP will have an alliance with the for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members, the second highest, to the of Parliament.

The CM was talking to reporters after the concluding programme of an animal fair held here in the Marathwada region of central

Early last year, Sena had declared that his party will fight all future elections on its own.

The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led ruling coalitions in and also at the Centre, but it routinely criticises its alliance partner's leaders and government policies.

for Diary Development and was also present.

On differences between Khotkar and Raosaheb Danve, said, "I havecome (to (Jalna) to resolve differences."



It may be noted thatKhotkar andDanve have been attacking each other at public platforms.

Khotkar has declared that he will contest the Lok Sabha election against Danve from Jalna, the seat currently held by the BJP

Danve was not present at the programme.

Speaking to media persons, Khotkar, who also hails from district, asserted he would not backout from his decision to contest against Danve.

The Sena claimed the people of are with him.

