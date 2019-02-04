One more person dies of swine flu in Rajasthan, toll at 86

The death toll due to swine flu in has increased to 86 with one more death in district, officials said Monday.

Total number of positive cases in the state is 2,455. 25 out of total 86 deaths have occurred in alone from January 1 to February 4, they said.

The death in district happened on Friday.

Taking note of the situation, the state department has again started a screening campaign in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and districts and more than seven lakh people were screened on the first day, a department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)