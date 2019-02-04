Grouping us with others for statement on CBI V Mamata is misleading: BJD

Odisha's ruling Biju (BJD) Monday asserted its statement backing in her tussle with the CBI should not be used to club it with any political party or grouping.

"The Biju would like to clarify that the statement given by on CBI is in relation to Odisha and the overall issues confronting CBI at the national level.

"Grouping with some political parties because of this statement is incorrect and misleading," it said in a tweet hours after its statement on the issue was released.

The BJD, headed by Naveen Patnaik, has been claiming that it maintains equidistance from both the and the BJP, besides not becoming part of the Mahagathbandhan of non-NDA parties.

Party sources said its statement on the CBI should not be considered as its support to the TMC or any other parties on the issue relating to CBI.

The party has issued a statement on the functioning of the CBI and not in support or against any political party, a senior said.

Earlier on the day, the in a statement said, "Institutional integrity of the CBI has to be restored. We are a mature democracy and professionalism should be maintained."



also pointed out that even in Odisha, sudden action by the CBI had come just before panchayat elections in the past.

"Now, before the general elections, the move smacks of unprofessional conduct and coloured with political motives," the BJD had said.

BJD's in B Mahatab also gave a statement on the issue.

The BJD's statement apparently referred to the CBI's recent notice to two BJD MLAs and former ministers in connection with a chitfund case. Both the MLAs have said they will respond to the CBI notice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)