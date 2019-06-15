Kejriwal rakes up Delhi statehood issue at NITI Aayog meeting

Kejriwal on Saturday raked up the issue of full statehood to at the Aayog meeting here and also sought the Centre's cooperation in the AAP government's project for natural storage of water in the flood plains.

" be given the status of full statehood, which has been promised since decades but denied by successive central governments," the was quoted as saying in the meeting chaired by

The ruling had made the full statehood issue its poll plank in the recent Lok Sabha election, saying it has been unable to carry out its schemes effectively in due to the Centre's interference.

" wants Centre's cooperation in its mega-project for natural storage of water in the flood plains. Important studies, including from IIT Delhi, show in case this is done, water storage during a single Monsoon will be sufficient to end water shortage in Delhi for two years," the said.

Kejriwal also lamented that Delhi was not getting its share in central taxes.

"According to 14th Finance Commission, states get 42 per cent share in central taxes. whereas Delhi gets a paltry Rs 325 crore," the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)