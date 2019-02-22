Fake news: Kim, Trump lookalikes commit to 'peace' ahead of Hanoi summit

Heavily bronzed and freshly coiffed, Donald Trump's doppelganger says he has come to to meet with a lookalike to end North Korea's nuclear ambitions, and maybe play a bit of golf.

"We're working toward peace. Through negotiations, with dialogue, we want to help of course," said Trump impersonator Russell White, in a sharp suit and blue tie.

White and impersonator Howard X are in days before a meeting between the real leaders of the and North Korea, who will hold a second summit in the Vietnamese capital on February 27-28.

Though the agenda for the planned summit has not been released, Howard X says he has a few aims for his pow-wow with the fake Trump.

"Hopefully he can overlook all my nuclear missiles and lift the sanctions," said the full-time impersonator, who also visited ahead of the leaders' meeting last year.

The men have a few non-official agenda items this week too -- maybe a massage parlour, a round of golf and hopefully a chance to try some of Hanoi's culinary delights.

Out of character, the pair say they can make good money as impersonators -- as long as and Trump are in the

"The good thing for Kim is he's always doing something interesting, also Trump," said Howard X, who charges a minimum of USD 3,500 for an appearance and says he once walked away with USD 15,000 for a gig. But the work can be burdensome.

Howard X says it takes him three hours to perfect the Kim look: carefully manicured hair, thick black glasses and suits from a top tailor in Hong Kong where he is based.

Though he's mastered the get-up, he's not entirely happy about it.

"Mr Kim please get a proper haircut, this sucks," he said, standing on the steps of Hanoi's colonial-era Opera House with black-clad bodyguards and a swarm of media.

As for White, it only takes him 20 minutes to bronze his face -- excluding his under eyes -- and gel his blonde hair to look like the man he says is doing a great job.

"You're doing a difficult job, keep up the good work, we're going to make great again," the full-time, Canadian-born impersonator said.

The pair say they are looking for a few more impersonators to complete their band of "tyrants", calling for any lookalikes of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping or Brazilian to come forward.

