Trump credits himself with averting major war with North Korea

US gave himself credit for averting a "major war" with as he touted his achievements during the annual address on Wednesday.

Trump raised fears of war with in 2017 when he threatened to rain "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on the hermit nation because of the threat it posed to the US.

But during his prime-time address, Trump said he would hold a second summit with North Korean leader later this month in

"If I had not been elected of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," he said during the address that lasted for more than 80 minute.

lans for a second summit have been in the works since the two leaders' historic talks last year.

Trump and Kim's meeting last June in was the first ever between a sitting US and a North Korean leader.

While has not conducted any atomic or ballistic missile tests since last summer, it has yet to agree to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.

Since their summit, Trump and Kim have exchanged letters. Trump has repeatedly said in recent days that he has a "very good relationship" with the reclusive leader.

The two leaders famously exchanged explosive words in the past, with Trump calling Kim "little rocket man" and saying that continued threats against the US would be "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)