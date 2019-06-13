Fake notes with face value of Rs 8 lakh seized, one held

Police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of offering them low interest loans and seized fake currency notes having face value of Rs 8 lakh from him in district of Maharashtra, an said Thursday.

The accused, Raju Khan, a resident of Tirathpuri village, told some locals that he could arrange loans for them from a trust on low interest rates and collected Rs 52,000 from 11 people, including nine women, he said.

Khan told the victims on Wednesday to come to city and wait for him outside a there.

As the victims waited for him, he came out of the and handed them some bundles of notes.

However, when the victims checked the currency notes, they found them to be fake with "Children Bank" written on them, the said.

The victims caught Khanand took him to a local police station where they lodged a complaint against him, he said.

The police later recovered fake currency notes in various denominations with face value of Rs 8 lakh from his home in the village, the said.

The accused, hailing from district in Rajasthan, was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

