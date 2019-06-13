CBI books ex-MP Ateeq Ahmed for abduction of businessman

The CBI has booked former and others for allegedly orchestrating the abduction of a from jail.

The (CBI) has registered a case against Ahmed, former Samajwadi Party (SP) from Uttar Pradesh, on the charges of abduction and assault of in December 2018, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, Jaiswal was abducted from and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them.

Ahmed was an member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in from 2004 to 2009.

