Keanu Reeves doesn't know Internet is obsessed with him

may have left with his wise words over mortality but the had been unaware about him being named as social media's latest obsession.

The actor, known for his humility and Zen outlook to life, has often been photographed in public spaces helping out people like a Good Samaritan.

Asked if he knew about him being a trending name on social media, didn't hold back his surprise and instead asked, "I've been what?"



The "John Wick" star then said, "That's, uh, that's wacky. Well, the positivity's great."



He was speaking with at "Toy Story 4" premiere's red carpet on Tuesday.

Reeves, 54, who was also seen playing a larger-than-life fictionalised version of himself in rom-com "Always Be My Maybe", is happy how his recent films have been appreciated by the audience.

"It's really special how 'John Wick' was embraced, and working on 'Always Be My Maybe', great, you know. and (are) just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)