Two children killed in explosion at stone quarry

Two children of a labourer couple were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry in district of Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Walkheda in Ambad tehsil.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Ravindra Dhotre (8) and Shivraj Ravindra Dhotre (6), were sitting under a tree near the quarry when the explosion took place, a police said.

The two were killed on the spot, he said.

Their parents were breaking stones some distance away. They escaped unhurt.

The family hails from district.

It was yet to be probed whether necessary precautions had been taken before the blasting was carried out, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)