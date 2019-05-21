Two children killed in explosion at stone quarry

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jalna 

Two children of a labourer couple were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry in Jalna district of Maharashtra Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Walkheda in Ambad tehsil.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Ravindra Dhotre (8) and Shivraj Ravindra Dhotre (6), were sitting under a tree near the quarry when the explosion took place, a police official said.

The two were killed on the spot, he said.

Their parents were breaking stones some distance away. They escaped unhurt.

The family hails from Beed district.

It was yet to be probed whether necessary precautions had been taken before the blasting was carried out, the official added.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 23:01 IST

