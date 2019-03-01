FAME II scheme to see faster adoption of EVs: Tata Motors

Friday said the FAME II scheme would help faster adoption of (EVs) in the country.

While welcoming the initiative, the auto major said the revised scheme brings policy stability in the EV space.

"We welcome the move by the government on approving FAME II. It brings clarity and policy stability in the industry, thus creating an environment for all the ecosystem players to commit to the journey of sustainability," - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy said in a statement.

The company sees this as the key intervention in accelerating penetration of and realisation of government's Vision 2030, he added.

The government aims to have 100 per cent electrification of public and 40 per cent of personal mobility by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)