Farah to run Chicago marathon as track talk fades

has confirmed he will defend his title, a decision that suggests he has ended his flirtation with a return to the track at this year's world championships.

The takes place on October 13, just a week after the 10,000 metres at the championships in That would appear to rule him out of defending his world title.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah turned his back on the track in 2017 to concentrate on long-distance road He claimed the European record in two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds when winning his first in last year.

Earlier this year, the British hinted at a potential return to the track at the world championships.

The 36-year-old finished fifth in last month's London Marathon in a time of 2:05:39, well off the searing pace set by Kenya's world record-holder (2:02:37).

"Winning the Marathon last year was very special for me," Farah said in a statement issued by the organisers on Thursday.

"It was my first time to win a World Marathon Major and my time was a European and British record. I am looking forward to returning in 2019 to defend my title on the streets of Chicago."



said: "Mo is an Olympic champion and he put on quite a show here last year.

