Take money and gifts from other parties but vote for AAP: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Thursday asked voters not to refuse money or gifts offered to them by other political parties, but cast their votes for the

"On the night of election, do they (other political parties) come to give money or not? Accept that money or gifts because it has been bought with money which they stole from you," Kejriwal said at a roadshow without mentioning the BJP or

"What will you do? Take it, don't deny it, but vote for jhadu (broom, AAP's election symbol)," the chief said in the roadshow in support of South candidate

Kejriwal had made a similar comment earlier this month, following which he was sent a show cause notice by the

He was joined by in the roadshow.

Chadha said the youth would reject the " of hooliganism".

The roadshow started at Bapu Sambhav Camp, Chattarpur and ended at Kundan Chowk in Bijwasan.

Kejriwal urged people to vote on Sunday "even though it will be hot during the day".

goes to polls on Sunday and the result would be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)