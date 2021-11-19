BKU's Ugrahan faction welcomes govt's decision to repeal farm laws

Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament

The Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

"It is a good move by Prime Minister on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.

On the prime minister's appeal to protesting to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."



BKU(Ugrahan) is the largest among the all protesting unions and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab.

Various unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)