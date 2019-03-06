Farmers lift blockade from Amritsar-Delhi rail track

The farmers who have been on the Amritsar- rail track for the past two days lifted their blockade on Wednesday.

The farmers called off their agitation following the intervention of the and Haryana High Court, police said.

A petition seeking the removal of the farmers protesting on the Amritsar- rail track was filed in the court on Tuesday, with the HC issuing notices to Punjab, Centre and leaders of farmers' outfit to appear before it on Wednesday.

of Police Parmpal Singh said the agitation was called off after leaders of the protesting farmers gave an assurance to the court in this regard.

Farmers under the banner of had been on the Amritsar- rail track in in support of their demands, including full loan waiver, implementation of report, stopping auction of land and arrest of farmers and payment of sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest.

The agitation has led to the cancellation of 38 trainsand diversion of 11 trains, officials said.

presidentSatnam Singh Pannualleged that farmers were being harassed and humiliated by banks and other financial institutions over their failure in repaying loans.

