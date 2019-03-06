Sutirtha Bhattacharya takes over as WBERC chairman

Sutirtha Bhattacharya, a 1985-batch and a former Coal Ltd chief, on Wednesday took over as of the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC).

The chairman's post was vacant since R N Sen completed his tenure in November last year.

WBERC is a three-member statutory body.

Bhattacharya said his main focus would be on attracting more consumers and incorporating modern technology.

He takes over the helm of WBERC at a time when RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's flagship company, CESC Ltd, is awaiting the commission's nod for the proposed restructuring of the power utility.

