Sutirtha Bhattacharya takes over as WBERC chairman

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Sutirtha Bhattacharya, a 1985-batch IAS officer and a former Coal India Ltd chief, on Wednesday took over as chairman of the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC).

The chairman's post was vacant since R N Sen completed his tenure in November last year.

WBERC is a three-member statutory body.

Bhattacharya said his main focus would be on attracting more consumers and incorporating modern technology.

He takes over the helm of WBERC at a time when RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's flagship company, CESC Ltd, is awaiting the commission's nod for the proposed restructuring of the power utility.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 15:35 IST

