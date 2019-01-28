Farmers revive agitation against stray cattle menace, lock up bovines in schools

Troubled by the influx of stray which are majorly damaging crops, farmers in Jikhan Gaon village here revived their agitation and locked bovines in schools and public health centres.

However, the has taken exception to the conduct of villagers since alternate arrangements are already available.

"SDM Mathura Kranti Shekhar was sent to ensure shifting of from the Junior High school to gaushalas earmarked earlier for the purpose," said.

He said over a dozen temporary gaushalas have been set up here.

An FIR was registered against villagers, he said, adding that anybody taking law in his hand like harbouring the in schools and PHCs would be severely dealt with.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)