Army job aspirant electrocuted

A 19-year-old man who came to the city to take part in a recruitment rally of the was electrocuted here Monday, police said.

The job aspirant S Aravind, a degree student and native of district, had come to the city along with his friends Sunday night.

The incident occurred when they had gone to answer nature's call at around 4 am when Aravind came in contact with low lying live electric wire and got electrocuted, they said.

Hundreds of candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had come for the recruitment drive to fill vacancies for different posts. They had been waiting on the roadside at the venue for the recruitment drive since Sunday night, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

