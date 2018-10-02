Kisan rally: Schools, colleges in Ghaziabad to stay shut on Wednesday

All schools and colleges in will remain closed Wednesday in view of the farmers' agitation here, officials said Tuesday.

The order was issued by

"All schools and colleges in shall remain closed tomorrow as a preventive measure in view of ongoing farmers' agitation," Maheshwari tweeted.

Thousands of farmers held fort at the Delhi-UP border here Tuesday after police stopped their protest march to the capital with several including the security personnel getting injured in sporadic violence, as the protesters refused to go back and rejected the government's assurance to look into their demands.

