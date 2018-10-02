Fuel prices continue upward march, petrol in Delhi nears Rs 84 per litre

Transport continued on the daily record-breaking upward movement on Tuesday, with petrol inching closer to Rs 84 in Delhi, having already crossed the Rs 91 a litre mark in Mumbai the previous day.

In the capital, petrol cost Rs 83.85 per litre, up from Rs 83.73 on Monday, data on the Indian Oil Corp website showed.

in the other key cities of Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Tuesday are at Rs 91.20, Rs 85.65 and Rs 87.18 per litre, respectively -- all new levels -- higher than the respective highs of Rs 91.08, Rs 85.53 and Rs 87.05 on the previous day.

With petroleum still excluded from the GST regime, prices vary according to local taxes. Delhi has lower tax among the four major metros.

The increase in transport fuel rates comes amid surging crude Currently, Brent crude oil is priced over $83 per barrel.

Sector experts also attribute the high domestic to the high rate of excise duty across the country.

In tandem with petrol, the cost of diesel also rose to new highs on Tuesday.

Prices of the fuel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 75.25, Rs 77.10, Rs 79.89 and Rs 79.57 a litre, respectively, up from the Monday's Rs 75.09, Rs 76.94, Rs 79.72 and Rs 79.40, respectively.

Meanwhile, air travel is set to become costlier with oil state-run oil marketers on Monday raising the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, by 7.25 per cent.

A kilolitre of ATF is now priced at Rs 74,177 in Mumbai and Rs 74,567 in Delhi. Jet are revised on the first of every month.