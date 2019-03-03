JUST IN
Fashion designer ends life owing to dowry harassment

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: A 29-year-old fashion designer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment building here Sunday due to dowry harassment, police said.

The woman had got married eight months ago.

Her parents lodged a complaint saying her husband and his kin had harassed her for additional dowry, which drove her to death, a police official said.

A case of dowry death has been registered and the woman's husband and his parents have been taken into custody, the official said.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 21:00 IST

