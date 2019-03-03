Fashion designer ends life owing to dowry harassment

-
ALSO READ
Woman burnt for dowry in Greater Noida
Woman allegedly burnt to death by husband, in-laws over dowry demand in UP
Dowry death: Husband jailed, in-laws booked for harassment
Woman killed for dowry in Muzaffarnagar; husband, father-in-law arrested
Woman found dead over dowry dispute; husband arrested
-
: A 29-year-old fashion designer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment building here Sunday due to dowry harassment, police said.
The woman had got married eight months ago.
Her parents lodged a complaint saying her husband and his kin had harassed her for additional dowry, which drove her to death, a police official said.
A case of dowry death has been registered and the woman's husband and his parents have been taken into custody, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU