Fashion designer ends life owing to dowry harassment

: A 29-year-old allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment building here Sunday due to harassment, police said.

The woman had got married eight months ago.

Her parents lodged a complaint saying her husband and his kin had harassed her for additional dowry, which drove her to death, a said.

A case of death has been registered and the woman's husband and his parents have been taken into custody, the said.

