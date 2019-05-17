FDA designates Aurobindo's 3 facilities as 'Official Action Indicated'

The has classified Aurobindo Pharma's three facilities as (OAI).

Aurobindo Pharma, in a filing in the BSE, said they have received letters from the FDA, classifying the inspections at it's API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) facilities of Unit I and XI and intermediates facility of unit IX in February 2019 as (OAI).

According to FDA's definitions, means "objectionable conditions were found and regulatory administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated" during inspections.

OAI means an FDA inspection revealed significant objectionable conditions or practices and action must be taken to address the issues.

"The Company has already submitted its initial response to The Company is sending further updates on the committed corrective actions,"the drug maker said.

is confident these OAI classifications would not have an impact on disruption of supplies or revenue from operations of these facilities, it added.

