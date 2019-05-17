Panasonic Solutions plans to open 31 more showrooms in India by 2020

Having made its foray into the homes and living space in India, manufacturer of electronic and electrical construction materials, Friday said it wants to open 31 showrooms in the country by 2020.

These stores, which has named as "Living Stores" will help improve the living condition, said Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of life solutions India.

"This year we are planning to open 11 stores, Already, we have one in Ahmedabad. Today two stores were opened. Eight more will start in the next eight months. We believe that we need at least 30 stores in India," he said.

In South India, the cities to have Panasonic showrooms other than Bengaluru were Kochi,Chennai and Hyderabad, Aggarwal said.

He was speaking at the launch of Panasonic's first exclusive experiential and franchise store in Bengaluru.

The flagship showroom in 5,200 sq ft in Indiranagar will have L-Class modular kitchens, flagship and experiential store whereas the franchise showroom is located in Koramangala.

About Panasonic's vision on homes and living space, Aggarwal said, "Of course we are product manufacturers and we will keep supplying products but our objective is to provide solutions - solutions for better life."



He said the company believed in 'A better life, a better world', which is Panasonic's tagline.

"We really mean when we say better life - better indoors,better homes, better offices, better in terms of temperature comfort, better air quality and better in terms of conveniences," Aggarwal pointed out.

Panasonic has also stepped in to create smart cities in India, he said adding the company has provided surveillance system in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal and Indore.