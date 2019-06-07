Feeling ignored by family, woman dentist kills brother, niece

A woman dentist, feeling ignored by the family, allegedly killed her brother and his 14-month-old daughter through poisoning within the span of 25 days, police in said Friday.

Following a complaint by her father, (28) was arrested from Thursday, said R G of police.

Kinnari's brother (32) had died on May 5 while his 14-month-old daughter had died on May 30.

Narendra Patel, the accused woman's father, told police that his son Jigar had started complaining of symptoms of illness including seizures some six months ago.

"Patel family lives in When they were visiting in May, Jigar suddenly collapsed. He was declared brought dead at a hospital on May 5," said

"On May 30, when the family was visiting Narendra's brother in Patan, Jigar's daughter fell ill. Kinnari was present there too. The baby was rushed to a hospital but she died," he said.

"The family grew suspicious as Kinnari did not show any grief on both occasions," the said.

Kinnari was then grilled by other family members and after she allegedly confessed to have poisoned Jigar and Mahi, her father approached Patan police Wednesday and she was arrested.

"Kinnari told us that she was feeling ignored, she was not given importance by other family members. She developed inferiority complex. So she decided to kill Jigar and by slow poisoning. She started mixing the poisonous Datura (Jimson weed) seed extract in their drinking water," said.

"When Jigar collapsed on May 5, she put cyanide in his mouth before he was taken to hospital. She also put cyanide in Mahi's mouth when the girl collapsed on May 30," said Chaudhari, adding that further probe was on.

