JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SunSource Energy to develop 70 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

At Rahul-Deve Gowda meeting, JDS scales down demand for seats to 10 in Karnataka
Business Standard

North Guj University VC removed over corruption charges

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Wednesday removed Prof B A Prajapati as the Vice Chancellor of the Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) over charges of corruption and irregularities.

The decision to remove Prajapati from the post of vice chancellor of the Patan-based university was taken by the CM after an inquiry by the state Lokayukta concluded that he had misused his powers and indulged in "serious irregularities and corruption", a statement issued by the state government said.

Based on the inquiry report, Rupani removed Prajapati from the post on Wednesday, it added.

Prajapati had been appointed as the VC of this state-run university in December 2016. Prior to that, he had served as the VC of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.

The HNGU jurisdiction encompasses four districts- Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements