North Guj University VC removed over corruption charges

Chief Minister Vijay Wednesday removed Prof B A Prajapati as the Vice Chancellor of the University (HNGU) over charges of corruption and irregularities.

The decision to remove Prajapati from the post of vice chancellor of the Patan-based university was taken by the CM after an inquiry by the state Lokayukta concluded that he had misused his powers and indulged in "serious irregularities and corruption", a statement issued by the said.

Based on the inquiry report, removed Prajapati from the post on Wednesday, it added.

Prajapati had been appointed as the VC of this state-run university in December 2016. Prior to that, he had served as the VC of Veer Narmad South University.

The HNGU jurisdiction encompasses four districts- Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha.

