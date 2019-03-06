North Guj University VC removed over corruption charges

-
ALSO READ
Drought relief work to start in 14 talukas of 3 Guj districts
Cong MLA Alpesh Thakor, supporters detained in Patan
Gujarat: After criticising Cong, Alpesh Thakor meets Vijay Rupani
Guj: 3 lakh collegians to get tablet PCs for Rs 1000 each
Gujarat CM announces several tribal welfare measures
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Wednesday removed Prof B A Prajapati as the Vice Chancellor of the Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) over charges of corruption and irregularities.
The decision to remove Prajapati from the post of vice chancellor of the Patan-based university was taken by the CM after an inquiry by the state Lokayukta concluded that he had misused his powers and indulged in "serious irregularities and corruption", a statement issued by the state government said.
Based on the inquiry report, Rupani removed Prajapati from the post on Wednesday, it added.
Prajapati had been appointed as the VC of this state-run university in December 2016. Prior to that, he had served as the VC of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.
The HNGU jurisdiction encompasses four districts- Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU