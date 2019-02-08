Female foeticide: Beed doctor couple gets 10 yrs in jail

-
The Beed district court Friday sentenced three persons, including a doctor couple, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to a woman's death during an illegal abortion.
The court convicted Dr Sudam Munde, his wife Dr Saraswati Munde and another accused, Mahadev Patekar, in the 2012 case.
Mahadev Patekar's wife Vijaymala, a mother of four daughters, was admitted to Dr Munde's hospital at Parli in the district for abortion in 2012. The family wanted her to terminate the pregnancy as medical examination had revealed that the foetus was female.
During the abortion, carried out illegally, she died due to excessive bleeding.
A case was registered at Parli police station against 17 accused including Dr Munde and his wife.
Additional District Judge A S Gandhi on Friday held the Munde couple and Mahadev Patekar guilty and awarded them ten years of rigorous imprisonment.
Eleven accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence, said Public prosecutor Milind Waghirkar. Three of the accused had died during the trial.
Earlier, Dr Sudam Munde and Dr Saraswati Munde had been convicted in a sex determination case following a sting operation.
